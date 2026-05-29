Edvenswa Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 89.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.90% to Rs 32.37 crore

Net profit of Edvenswa Enterprises declined 89.18% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.90% to Rs 32.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.11% to Rs 8.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.57% to Rs 133.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.