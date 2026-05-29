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Edvenswa Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 89.18% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:41 AM IST
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Sales rise 0.90% to Rs 32.37 crore

Net profit of Edvenswa Enterprises declined 89.18% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.90% to Rs 32.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.11% to Rs 8.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.57% to Rs 133.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales32.3732.08 1 133.29119.47 12 OPM %-5.9312.13 -4.7613.30 - PBDT-1.674.38 PL 6.6216.22 -59 PBT-1.944.17 PL 5.5415.23 -64 NP0.423.88 -89 8.3211.26 -26

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

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