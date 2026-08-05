Edvenswa Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 89.77% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.36% to Rs 36.24 croreNet profit of Edvenswa Enterprises declined 89.77% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.36% to Rs 36.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales36.2440.43 -10 OPM %2.109.60 -PBDT0.803.59 -78 PBT0.513.33 -85 NP0.454.40 -90
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