Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Edvenswa Enterprises signs MoU with Armour1X LLP, Hyderabad

For collaboration in AI, cybersecurity and emerging deep-technology domains

Edvenswa Enterprises has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Armour1X LLP, Hyderabad, to establish a strategic, non-exclusive collaboration framework focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Generative AI, Cybersecurity, Cyber-Physical Security, IoT, Intelligent Automation and other Deep Technologies.

Under the proposed collaboration, the parties intend to jointly identify and develop technology use cases, undertake Proofs-of-Concept (PoCs), design and deliver workforce training and capability building programmes, and develop integrated technology solutions for enterprise, government and institutional customers.

Edvenswa will leverage its capabilities in digital transformation, application engineering, cloud technologies, AI, cybersecurity, IoT, systems integration and managed services to support solution engineering, implementation and technology delivery.

Armour1X will contribute its deep-technology expertise, AI/GenAI and cybersecurity capabilities, specialist technology platforms and solutions, technology ecosystem and strategic market relationships.

The collaboration will also explore joint go-to-market initiatives, technology evaluation, solution development, implementation and deployment, with an initial focus on enabling workforce capabilities and building talent in AI, cybersecurity and emerging deep-technology domains.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Glenmark launches RYALTRIS Nasal Spray in Brazil

Stock Alert: Shankesh Jewellery. Neogen Chem, Texmaco Rail Juniper Green Energy

NSE IPO set to open on 17 September at Rs 1,700-1,785 price band

Indian stocks set for mild gains as GIFT Nifty rises 20 points

Gaja Alternative Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 35.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptSchool Holiday TomorrowNSE IPO Price BandiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesDelhi Building Collapse Updates

First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Next Story