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EFC (I) consolidated net profit rises 58.16% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 38.80% to Rs 292.88 crore

Net profit of EFC (I) rose 58.16% to Rs 69.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.80% to Rs 292.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 211.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.94% to Rs 231.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.85% to Rs 1036.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 656.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales292.88211.01 39 1036.68656.74 58 OPM %49.0251.80 -45.1749.89 - PBDT120.22100.17 20 429.17299.52 43 PBT84.9770.54 20 308.92199.84 55 NP69.4043.88 58 231.55142.11 63

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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