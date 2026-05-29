EFC (I) consolidated net profit rises 58.16% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.80% to Rs 292.88 crore

Net profit of EFC (I) rose 58.16% to Rs 69.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.80% to Rs 292.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 211.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.94% to Rs 231.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.85% to Rs 1036.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 656.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.