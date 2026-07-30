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EFC (I) consolidated net profit rises 58.91% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 28.80% to Rs 282.88 crore

Net profit of EFC (I) rose 58.91% to Rs 69.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.80% to Rs 282.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 219.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales282.88219.62 29 OPM %43.4746.52 -PBDT124.0394.24 32 PBT101.3466.06 53 NP69.0043.42 59

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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