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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EFC leases entire A+ category building in Pune

Adding 2000+ seats to its managed office portfolio

EFC (I) has further strengthened its managed office portfolio in Pune through a fresh long-term lease of 5 years, with a revenue potential of more than Rs 70 crore.

The company has taken on lease the entire building, comprising a total floor area of 95,897 sq. ft. The new facility is expected to add 2,000+ seats to EFC's managed office seat portfolio.

Being an A+ category building and with the entire building under EFC's control, the facility provides the company with greater control over operations, branding, customer experience, space utilisation and margin optimisation.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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