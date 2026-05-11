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Eforu Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net loss of Eforu Entertainment reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.29% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 411.54% to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales00.26 -100 1.330.26 412 OPM %076.92 -51.130 - PBDT-0.010.23 PL 1.042.67 -61 PBT-0.010.23 PL 1.042.67 -61 NP-0.010.22 PL 0.872.66 -67

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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