Eforu Entertainment standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.23% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Eforu Entertainment declined 37.50% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.23% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.300.31 -3 OPM %26.6748.39 -PBDT0.100.16 -38 PBT0.100.16 -38 NP0.100.16 -38
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