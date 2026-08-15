Eforu Entertainment standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.23% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Eforu Entertainment declined 37.50% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.23% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.300.3126.6748.390.100.160.100.160.100.16

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