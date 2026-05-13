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EIA expects India's liquid fuels consumption to rise modestly next year

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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The US Energy Information Administration of EIA has stated in a latest monthly update that it expects India will increase its liquid fuels consumption by around 0.3 million b/d in 2027. It sees Indias consumption at 5.90 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2026 and at 6.19 mbpd in 2027. This shows an steady rise compared to 5.67 mbpd in 2025. Indias liquid fuel output is seen at 0.99 mbpd in 2025 and is expected to rise to 1 mbpd this year and to 1.03 mbpd next year.

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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