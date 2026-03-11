EIA hikes India's liquid fuel consumption estimates for 2026 from 5.92 mbpd last month to 5.96 mbpd this month

The US Energy Information Administration of EIA has stated in a latest monthly update that it expects India will increase its liquid fuels consumption by around 0.3 million b/d in next two years. It sees Indias consumption at 5.96 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2026 and at 6.27 mbpd in 2027. This shows an impressive rise compared to 5.67 mbpd in 2025. EIA has interestingly hiked the 2026 estimate from 5.92 mbpd in last month, reflecting steady demand growth and economic strength in India. Indias liquid fuel output is seen at 1.01 mbpd in 2025 and is expected to rise to 1.06 mbpd this year and to 1.09 mbpd next year.

