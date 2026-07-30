Eicher Motors consolidated net profit rises 21.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.20% to Rs 6488.74 croreNet profit of Eicher Motors rose 21.35% to Rs 1462.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1205.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.20% to Rs 6488.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4945.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6488.744945.62 31 OPM %24.5124.32 -PBDT2202.781791.05 23 PBT1925.231592.99 21 NP1462.511205.22 21
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