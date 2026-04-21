Eicher Motors Ltd soars 0.64%, gains for fifth straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 7289, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.02% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% jump in NIFTY and a 22.04% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Eicher Motors Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7289, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 24552.55. The Sensex is at 79171.6, up 0.83%. Eicher Motors Ltd has gained around 9.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 11.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26522.3, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.61 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7282, up 0.68% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is up 26.02% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% jump in NIFTY and a 22.04% jump in the Nifty Auto index.