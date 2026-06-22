Eicher Motors Ltd soars 1.08%, Gains for third straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 7693, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.55% in last one year as compared to a 3.41% fall in NIFTY and a 14.11% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 7693, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 24119.4. The Sensex is at 77186, up 0.5%. Eicher Motors Ltd has added around 3.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26583.35, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.67 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7691.5, up 0.98% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is up 38.55% in last one year as compared to a 3.41% fall in NIFTY and a 14.11% fall in the Nifty Auto index.