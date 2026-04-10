Eicher Motors rises after launching Flying Flea C6 electric motorcycle

Eicher Motors rose 2.55% to Rs 7326.85 after the company announced the launch of its first electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6.

The motorcycle has been introduced under Royal Enfields new electric brand "Flying Flea." It is priced at Rs 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom), with a battery-as-a-service option at Rs 1.99 lakh. Bookings and test rides commenced on 10 April 2026 in Bengaluru. Deliveries are expected to begin by the end of May.

The Flying Flea C6 is designed as a city-focused electric motorcycle. It offers a top speed of 115 kmph and is powered by a 3.91 kWh battery. Key features include regenerative braking, traction control, and multiple charging options.