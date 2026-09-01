Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsHDFC Bank Leadership ShakeupNPS Rules ChangedNepal Floods UpdatesDelhi SIR 2026 draftIndia Q1 GDP GrowthSC Close NEET Protesters FIRPM Modi Swadeshi pitchSkyways Air Services' shares
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eicher Motors sells 1.26 lakh motorcycles in Aug'26

Sales up 11% on YoY basis

Eicher Motors sold 1,26,479 motorcycle units in month of August 2026 compared to 1,14,002 units in August 2025, recording a growth of 11%. Total sales include international business of 12,275 units (up 10% YoY).

Speaking about the performance for August 2026, B. Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors and Chief Executive Officer - Royal Enfield, said, August was another growth month for us, continuing our strong sales momentum and setting a robust foundation as we head into the festive season in India. During the month we continued to evolve our product portfolio; we introduced the Classic 350 Gorkha Edition - a proud tribute to our historic association with the Armed Forces and brought fresh energy to the iconic Continental GT 650 through feature updates. At the same time, our electric mobility vision through Flying Flea is taking real shape, with the Flying Flea C6 already crossing 50,000 customer-driven kilometers in Bengaluru alone. Our key international markets also continued on a strong growth trajectory during the month. Channeling the momentum into our community initiatives, we hosted the biggest edition of GRRR nights in Mumbai and are set to unite the world's largest riding community at the biggest 'One Ride' event in September.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Milky Mist Dairy Food hits the roof after stellar Q1 performance

Nifty ends below 24,100 level; realty shares under pressure

TVS Motor Aug sales volume jump 21% to 6.16 lakh units

Bank borrowings by the private corporate sector accelerated to 21.1% at end-June 2026

Texmaco Rail rises after securing LOA for $135 million contract from Tsiko Africa Logistics

First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Next Story