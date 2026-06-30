Eicher Motors shares fell 5.34% to Rs 7,037 after the Delhi Cabinet approved the Delhi EV Policy 2026-2030.

The policy, which comes into effect on 1 July 2026, remains unchanged from the draft unveiled in April. It envisages an investment of Rs 15,000 crore between FY27 and FY30 to accelerate electric vehicle adoption in the national capital.

The new policy includes a phased shift to electric mobility. It proposes that only electric auto-rickshaws will be registered from January 2027. Registration of new petrol and CNG two-wheelers will end from April 2028. It also provides incentives for electric vehicles and expands charging infrastructure.

The Eicher Motors stock came under pressure as investors flagged Royal Enfield's limited electric vehicle portfolio as a potential drawback. The policy is expected to accelerate EV adoption, particularly in the two-wheeler segment. Royal Enfield entered the electric motorcycle segment in April 2026 with the launch of the Flying Flea C6, its first EV. Deliveries began in Bengaluru last week, with a phased rollout planned across other cities. Early reviews have praised the motorcycle's retro styling, ride quality and technology, although some reviewers have questioned its premium pricing and limited practicality for long-distance touring. Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB VolvoVolvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles, which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.