EID Parry (India) consolidated net profit declines 42.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.41% to Rs 9017.52 croreNet profit of EID Parry (India) declined 42.50% to Rs 141.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 246.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 9017.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8719.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9017.528719.75 3 OPM %8.339.24 -PBDT665.91791.30 -16 PBT422.86615.42 -31 NP141.60246.28 -43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content