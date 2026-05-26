Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EID Parry (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 333.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

EID Parry (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 333.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 15.73% to Rs 7882.33 crore

Net loss of EID Parry (India) reported to Rs 333.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 286.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.73% to Rs 7882.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6811.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.16% to Rs 569.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 878.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.91% to Rs 38534.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31608.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7882.336811.12 16 38534.0831608.61 22 OPM %7.767.54 -8.958.33 - PBDT541.70529.47 2 3344.782620.21 28 PBT316.04387.77 -18 2581.712107.82 22 NP-333.30286.52 PL 569.54878.35 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Panafic Industrials reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.65 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Lesha Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

AIA Engineering standalone net profit declines 5.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Nouveau Global Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sidh Automobiles standalone net profit declines 98.49% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 26 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story