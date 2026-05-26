EID Parry (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 333.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.73% to Rs 7882.33 crore

Net loss of EID Parry (India) reported to Rs 333.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 286.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.73% to Rs 7882.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6811.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.16% to Rs 569.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 878.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.91% to Rs 38534.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31608.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.