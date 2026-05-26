EID Parry (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 340.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.92% to Rs 845.53 crore

Net Loss of EID Parry (India) reported to Rs 340.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 231.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.92% to Rs 845.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 813.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 708.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 428.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.51% to Rs 3120.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3168.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.