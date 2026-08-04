EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 11.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.02% to Rs 65.98 croreNet profit of EIH Associated Hotels rose 11.49% to Rs 6.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.02% to Rs 65.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 68.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales65.9868.74 -4 OPM %10.8213.08 -PBDT12.8913.81 -7 PBT8.469.60 -12 NP6.896.18 11
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