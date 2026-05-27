EIH consolidated net profit declines 6.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.19% to Rs 895.22 crore

Net profit of EIH declined 6.06% to Rs 237.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 252.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.19% to Rs 895.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 827.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.03% to Rs 628.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 739.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.16% to Rs 2939.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2743.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.