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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EIH consolidated net profit rises 245.95% in the June 2026 quarter

EIH consolidated net profit rises 245.95% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 14.54% to Rs 656.96 crore

Net profit of EIH rose 245.95% to Rs 117.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.54% to Rs 656.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 573.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales656.96573.58 15 OPM %25.3527.86 -PBDT206.31198.03 4 PBT169.31164.67 3 NP117.1433.86 246

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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