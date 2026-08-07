EIH consolidated net profit rises 245.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.54% to Rs 656.96 croreNet profit of EIH rose 245.95% to Rs 117.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.54% to Rs 656.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 573.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales656.96573.58 15 OPM %25.3527.86 -PBDT206.31198.03 4 PBT169.31164.67 3 NP117.1433.86 246
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