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Eiko Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 23.81% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 4:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 62.73% to Rs 18.34 crore

Net profit of Eiko Lifesciences rose 23.81% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.73% to Rs 18.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 113.27% to Rs 4.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.96% to Rs 52.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales18.3411.27 63 52.7137.66 40 OPM %12.3211.62 -14.107.33 - PBDT2.271.55 46 8.133.46 135 PBT2.021.30 55 7.122.72 162 NP1.301.05 24 4.502.11 113

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 4:06 PM IST

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