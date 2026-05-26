Eiko Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 23.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 62.73% to Rs 18.34 crore

Net profit of Eiko Lifesciences rose 23.81% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.73% to Rs 18.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 113.27% to Rs 4.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.96% to Rs 52.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.