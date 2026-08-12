Eiko Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 43.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 56.40% to Rs 16.75 crore

Net profit of Eiko Lifesciences rose 43.96% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 56.40% to Rs 16.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.16.7510.7111.5214.102.251.732.001.471.310.91

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