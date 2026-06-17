EIM and Paradeep Parivahan commence deployment of electric heavy-duty trucks for UltraTech Cement

Energy In Motion (EIM) and Paradeep Parivahan (PPL) have commenced the deployment of approximately 45 EIM Ashwa 4x2, 55-tonne electric heavy-duty vehicles for UltraTech Cement.

The fleet will be deployed for the transportation of clinker from UltraTech's integrated manufacturing unit in Rajasthan to its grinding units in the Delhi-NCR region. This initiative marks one of the largest deployments of electric heavy-duty trucks in the cement sector in Northern India and represents a significant milestone in India's transition towards zero-emission long-haul freight transportation.

The operational corridor spans three states; Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh with an average lead distance of approximately 250 kilometres. The deployment demonstrates the growing commercial viability of electric heavy duty vehicles for demanding long-distance logistics operations.