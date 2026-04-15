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Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit declines 57.23% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 4.03% to Rs 66.88 crore

Net profit of Eimco Elecon (India) declined 57.23% to Rs 6.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.03% to Rs 66.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.85% to Rs 38.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.38% to Rs 230.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 246.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales66.8864.29 4 230.75246.47 -6 OPM %19.3228.23 -18.6222.79 - PBDT11.3822.17 -49 59.1273.93 -20 PBT8.9319.67 -55 50.3565.61 -23 NP6.3614.87 -57 38.7148.91 -21

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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