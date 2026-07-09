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Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit rises 6.22% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 14.73% to Rs 77.52 crore

Net profit of Eimco Elecon (India) rose 6.22% to Rs 15.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.73% to Rs 77.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales77.5267.57 15 OPM %18.3818.22 -PBDT21.7320.28 7 PBT19.6218.41 7 NP15.3814.48 6

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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