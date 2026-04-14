Eimco Elecon (India) reported a 57.22% year-on-year decline in standalone net profit to Rs 6.36 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 14.87 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, revenue from operations rose 4.04% to Rs 66.88 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 64.28 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) slumped 54.55% year on year (YoY) to Rs 8.94 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total expenses jumped 16.09% to Rs 56.62 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 48.77 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 22.97 crore (down 21.44% YoY) while compensation to distributors stood at Rs 7.57 crore (up 1.61% YoY) during the period under review.