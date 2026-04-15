Eimco Elecon (India) slipped 8.41% to Rs 1,612.40 after its standalone net profit tanked 57.22% to Rs 6.36 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 14.87 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 4.04% to Rs 66.88 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 64.28 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) slumped 54.55% year on year (YoY) to Rs 8.94 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total expenses jumped 16.09% to Rs 56.62 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 48.77 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 22.97 crore (down 21.44% YoY) while compensation to distributors stood at Rs 7.57 crore (up 1.61% YoY) during the period under review.