Ekansh Concepts consolidated net profit declines 55.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 25.96% to Rs 5.02 croreNet profit of Ekansh Concepts declined 55.88% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 25.96% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.026.78 -26 OPM %28.8816.08 -PBDT0.771.03 -25 PBT0.470.89 -47 NP0.300.68 -56
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