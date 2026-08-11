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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EKI Energy Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.80 crore in the June 2026 quarter

EKI Energy Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.80 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:20 AM IST
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Sales decline 29.99% to Rs 10.46 crore

Net Loss of EKI Energy Services reported to Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 29.99% to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.4614.94 -30 OPM %-135.85-25.37 -PBDT-9.963.05 PL PBT-17.10-2.33 -634 NP-15.80-0.72 -2094

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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