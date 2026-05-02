EKI Energy Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.34% to Rs 19.75 crore

Net Loss of EKI Energy Services reported to Rs 8.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.34% to Rs 19.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 78.71% to Rs 86.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 406.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.