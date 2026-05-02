Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EKI Energy Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.82 crore in the March 2026 quarter

EKI Energy Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.82 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 26.68% to Rs 18.47 crore

Net loss of EKI Energy Services reported to Rs 7.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.68% to Rs 18.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 15.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 49.35% to Rs 83.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales18.4714.58 27 83.37164.61 -49 OPM %-20.9022.91 --3.987.30 - PBDT-1.377.76 PL 15.5328.10 -45 PBT-7.982.89 PL -7.4916.50 PL NP-7.823.00 PL -7.7615.26 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 59.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Nakoda Group of Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Silver Touch Technologies standalone net profit rises 49.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Grovy India standalone net profit rises 345.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Invigorated Business Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story