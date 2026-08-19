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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EKI registers its first plastic waste reduction project in Bangladesh

EKI registers its first plastic waste reduction project in Bangladesh

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Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 12:05 PM IST
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EKI Energy Services has successfully registered its plastic waste reduction project in Bangladesh, Phase I, with Verra. Notably, this marks the first registered plastic waste reduction project in Bangladesh.

This initiative represents a strategic expansion into a major South Asian market. Through the project, EKI aims to implement structured approaches to plastic waste recovery, contributing to the development of more circular material flows.

By adhering to Verra's rigorous monitoring, verification and certification processes, the project will generate Plastic Credits that help increase the collection of waste and the availability of recycled plastic feedstock, preventing valuable materials from entering landfills or leaking into the environment.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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