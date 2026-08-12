EL Forge standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.92% to Rs 21.83 croreNet profit of EL Forge rose 200.00% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.92% to Rs 21.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.8320.61 6 OPM %7.744.12 -PBDT1.660.85 95 PBT1.170.39 200 NP1.170.39 200
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