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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elango Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Elango Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 95.24% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Elango Industries reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 95.24% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.010.21 -95 OPM %-500.00-23.81 -PBDT-0.05-0.05 0 PBT-0.05-0.05 0 NP-0.05-0.05 0

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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