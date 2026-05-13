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Elantas Beck India standalone net profit declines 5.45% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.78% to Rs 222.17 crore

Net profit of Elantas Beck India declined 5.45% to Rs 31.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.78% to Rs 222.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 206.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales222.17206.13 8 OPM %19.5219.59 -PBDT46.1548.95 -6 PBT40.4244.29 -9 NP31.0832.87 -5

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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