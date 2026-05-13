Elantas Beck India standalone net profit declines 5.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.78% to Rs 222.17 crore

Net profit of Elantas Beck India declined 5.45% to Rs 31.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.78% to Rs 222.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 206.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.222.17206.1319.5219.5946.1548.9540.4244.2931.0832.87

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