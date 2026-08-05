Elantas Beck India standalone net profit rises 80.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.99% to Rs 283.39 crore

Net profit of Elantas Beck India rose 80.35% to Rs 70.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.99% to Rs 283.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 209.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.283.39209.9328.8318.89100.8557.9994.8752.8570.8639.29

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