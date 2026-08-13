Elcid Investments consolidated net profit declines 18.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.20% to Rs 73.39 crore

Net profit of Elcid Investments declined 18.48% to Rs 57.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 70.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.20% to Rs 73.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.73.3991.9798.7699.0472.8391.4372.4991.1657.5770.62

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