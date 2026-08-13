Elcid Investments consolidated net profit declines 18.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.20% to Rs 73.39 croreNet profit of Elcid Investments declined 18.48% to Rs 57.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 70.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.20% to Rs 73.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales73.3991.97 -20 OPM %98.7699.04 -PBDT72.8391.43 -20 PBT72.4991.16 -20 NP57.5770.62 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content