Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elcid Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.22 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Elcid Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.22 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 264.53% to Rs 63.72 crore

Net Loss of Elcid Investments reported to Rs 41.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 19.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -63.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -17.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.07% to Rs 108.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.55% to Rs 133.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 211.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales-63.72-17.48 -265 133.97211.14 -37 OPM %104.16119.57 -95.4297.07 - PBDT-65.88-19.69 -235 129.24207.15 -38 PBT-66.23-19.96 -232 127.94206.05 -38 NP-41.22-19.54 -111 108.52153.00 -29

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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