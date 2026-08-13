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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit rises 382.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit rises 382.75% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:24 AM IST
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Sales rise 71.04% to Rs 49.07 crore

Net profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries rose 382.75% to Rs 15.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 71.04% to Rs 49.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales49.0728.69 71 OPM %35.5211.19 -PBDT18.024.51 300 PBT17.814.41 304 NP15.113.13 383

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

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