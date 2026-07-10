Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 59.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.11% to Rs 520.56 croreNet profit of Elecon Engineering Company declined 59.90% to Rs 70.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 175.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.11% to Rs 520.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 490.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales520.56490.57 6 OPM %20.9626.56 -PBDT122.92151.19 -19 PBT93.16126.65 -26 NP70.35175.44 -60
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