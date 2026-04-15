Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 95.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.51% to Rs 745.61 crore

Net profit of Elecon Engineering Company declined 95.90% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 146.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.51% to Rs 745.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 797.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.81% to Rs 341.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 415.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 2366.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2226.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.