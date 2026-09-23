Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Pearl Global Industries Ltd and Olectra Greentech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 September 2026.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd, Pearl Global Industries Ltd and Olectra Greentech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 September 2026.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd surged 10.13% to Rs 463 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39447 shares in the past one month.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd soared 10.11% to Rs 41.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 189.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48.74 lakh shares in the past one month. Bikaji Foods International Ltd spiked 7.75% to Rs 595.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45697 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43041 shares in the past one month. Pearl Global Industries Ltd jumped 5.91% to Rs 1265.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12119 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36141 shares in the past one month.