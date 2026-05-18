Electronica Finance standalone net profit rises 18.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.74% to Rs 156.32 crore

Net profit of Electronica Finance rose 18.70% to Rs 24.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.74% to Rs 156.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.60% to Rs 51.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.81% to Rs 610.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 541.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.