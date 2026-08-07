Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit rises 458.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.07% to Rs 2418.95 croreNet profit of Electronics Mart India rose 458.00% to Rs 120.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.07% to Rs 2418.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1739.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2418.951739.39 39 OPM %9.886.33 -PBDT203.6673.90 176 PBT162.0737.07 337 NP120.6421.62 458
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