Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit rises 458.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.07% to Rs 2418.95 crore

Net profit of Electronics Mart India rose 458.00% to Rs 120.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.07% to Rs 2418.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1739.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2418.951739.399.886.33203.6673.90162.0737.07120.6421.62

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