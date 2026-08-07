Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchSBI Q1 ResultsTata Tech ShareQ1 ResultsInd vs SL XI Live StreamingDelhi Rain AlertLupin Q1 ResultNIFTY IT INDEX
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit rises 458.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit rises 458.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 2:40 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 39.07% to Rs 2418.95 crore

Net profit of Electronics Mart India rose 458.00% to Rs 120.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.07% to Rs 2418.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1739.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2418.951739.39 39 OPM %9.886.33 -PBDT203.6673.90 176 PBT162.0737.07 337 NP120.6421.62 458

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 13.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 25.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit rises 785.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Jyoti CNC Automation consolidated net profit declines 19.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Blue Coast Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:40 PM IST

Next Story