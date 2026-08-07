Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit declines 45.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.48% to Rs 1425.57 crore

Net profit of Electrosteel Castings declined 45.74% to Rs 48.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.48% to Rs 1425.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1557.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1425.571557.697.0110.93112.05161.8768.65121.2148.3289.05

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