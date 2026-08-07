Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to watchNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertEV Sales in JulyOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit declines 45.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit declines 45.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 4:34 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 8.48% to Rs 1425.57 crore

Net profit of Electrosteel Castings declined 45.74% to Rs 48.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.48% to Rs 1425.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1557.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1425.571557.69 -8 OPM %7.0110.93 -PBDT112.05161.87 -31 PBT68.65121.21 -43 NP48.3289.05 -46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Voler Car standalone net profit declines 13.39% in the June 2026 quarter

iSERA Lifesciences reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shricon Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Milkfood reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Pritika Engineering Components consolidated net profit rises 46.80% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

Next Story