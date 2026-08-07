Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit declines 45.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.48% to Rs 1425.57 croreNet profit of Electrosteel Castings declined 45.74% to Rs 48.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.48% to Rs 1425.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1557.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1425.571557.69 -8 OPM %7.0110.93 -PBDT112.05161.87 -31 PBT68.65121.21 -43 NP48.3289.05 -46
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