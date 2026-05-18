Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit declines 90.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.23% to Rs 1492.74 crore

Net profit of Electrosteel Castings declined 90.51% to Rs 15.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 168.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.23% to Rs 1492.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1700.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 77.25% to Rs 161.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 709.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.15% to Rs 5918.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7319.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.