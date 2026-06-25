Electrosteel Castings jumps as MBF Facility at West Bengal resumes operations

Electrosteel Castings rallied 3.05% to Rs 82.31 after the company announced the resumption of its Mini Blast Furnace (MBF) Production Facility at the Khardah Works, West Bengal from 24th June 2026.

The company has successfully completed the maintenance work at the MBF facility and the Main plant. Operations at the main plant resumed from 25th June 2026.

Earlier, on 13 June 2026, the company shutdown of its MBF Production Facility at Khardah Works Unit and main plant from 14 June 2026 for a period of approximately 10 days to undertake maintenance work.

Electrosteel Castings is engaged in the business of manufacturing Ductile Iron (DI) pipes, Ductile Iron Fittings (DIF) and Cast Iron (CI) pipes and produces and supplies pig iron.