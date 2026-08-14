Electrotherm (India) consolidated net profit declines 75.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.51% to Rs 913.38 croreNet profit of Electrotherm (India) declined 75.03% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 913.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 834.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales913.38834.05 10 OPM %2.456.21 -PBDT19.9444.34 -55 PBT8.8133.76 -74 NP6.9327.75 -75
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