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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Electrotherm (India) consolidated net profit declines 75.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Electrotherm (India) consolidated net profit declines 75.03% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:39 PM IST
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Sales rise 9.51% to Rs 913.38 crore

Net profit of Electrotherm (India) declined 75.03% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 913.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 834.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales913.38834.05 10 OPM %2.456.21 -PBDT19.9444.34 -55 PBT8.8133.76 -74 NP6.9327.75 -75

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

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