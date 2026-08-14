Electrotherm (India) consolidated net profit declines 75.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.51% to Rs 913.38 crore

Net profit of Electrotherm (India) declined 75.03% to Rs 6.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 913.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 834.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.913.38834.052.456.2119.9444.348.8133.766.9327.75

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